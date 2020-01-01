Rudiger reacts to Tottenham boos: Racism has won

The Blues defender admits to being down heartened by the response to his claims in December, having been jeered again on Saturday

defender Antonio Rudiger has claimed that “racism has won” after he was booed during the Blues’ 2-1 Stamford Bridge win over on Saturday.

The international claimed he was racially abused when the clubs met in December at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, meaning the Premier League’s anti-discrimination protocol was used for the first time.

Spurs’ subsequent investigation into the claim, along with a similar search by the Metropolitan Police, found no evidence to back up the 26-year-old’s accusations.

“The police have notified us today that, having reviewed and investigated, they have closed the crime report as they can find no evidence to support the allegation of racial abuse,” a statement from Tottenham read.

“We fully support Antonio Rudiger with the action that he took – however there is no evidence to corroborate or contradict the allegation and as such neither ourselves nor the police are in a position to take any further action.”

Rudiger, though, was targeted by sections of the Tottenham support during the weekend’s return match.

“Racism has won,” the ex- defender proclaimed to Sky Sport.

“It shows that these people won because they can go back to the stadium. They won't be punished and at the end of the day I'm the bogeyman.

“It is not that I give up or no longer raise my voice. I will always raise my voice, but I am alone in this regard.”

While the spotlight has often been on other countries’ battles with racism, with high-profile events in Bulgaria and this season, Rudiger says the problem is more widespread.

“Everyone should look at their own house, because when I was racially insulted in Italy, I always heard: ‘In Italy this is normal.’ Everyone should start with themselves at home and then talk about others. No country has anything under control,” he argued.

“There is support, but words and deeds are different. At the end of the day anyone can say: ‘I'm sorry!’ But only those who share the same fate as me can understand.

“I could make an Instagram or Twitter post but what good would that do? At the end of the day you are alone.”