Spanish FA to hold Extraordinary General Assembly following Jennifer Hermoso kissing incident in aftermath of Women's World Cup final

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) will hold a general assembly meeting following the incident involving Jennifer Hermoso and Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales kissed Hermoso after World Cup win

Spanish FA chief has since apologised

Many are calling for him to leave

WHAT HAPPENED? The gathering comes days after Spain's 1-0 win in the final of the 2023 Women's World Cup, which saw Hermoso kissed by Rubiales as she went to collect the trophy at Stadium Australia. Many officials in Spain are now calling for the 46-year-old to be sacked, with the details of the emergency meeting having been released earlier today.

WHAT THEY SAID: ''The Royal Spanish Football Federation convenes, as a matter of urgency, an Extraordinary General Assembly for next Friday, August 25, starting at 12 noon, at the headquarters of the Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas,'' the statement read. ''In addition, and based on the latest events that occurred during the award ceremony for the Women's World Cup won by the Spanish National Team last Sunday in Sydney, we would like to inform you that the internal proceedings of the Federation regarding integrity issues are open, as well as all other applicable protocols.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In what should have been a glorious moment for the Spanish nation, controversy has now marred and surrounded the country's footballing federation, with other stars of the game, including USWNT star Megan Rapinoe, slamming the Spanish FA official.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN?: It remains to be seen just what the outcome will be regarding Rubiales action, with yet again Spanish football surrounded by controversy at a time of planned celebrations and joy.