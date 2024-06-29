How to watch today's Roosters vs Wests Tigers NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Roosters vs Wests Tigers NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Wests Tigers (4-10) will be looking for a third straight win when they take on the fourth-placed Sydney Roosters (10-4) at Allianz Stadium on Sunday night.

Sydney have the opportunity to cement themselves inside the top four with the best points differential of any team in the competition as they build their form on the back of their tireless Trent Robinson defence. They will fancy themselves here, having also named their State Of Origin stars to start the match.

Elsewhere, Benji Marshall's Wests Tigers will be looking to win three matches on the spin for the first time since 2018. They are in the form of their season, having downed the Canberra Raiders (24 points) and the Gold Coast Titans (eight points) in the previous two weeks, however nine losses followed that trend earlier in the year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Roosters vs Wests Tigers in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Roosters vs Wests Tigers date and start time

Date Sunday, June 30, 2024 Start time 6:15pm AEST/ 5:45pm ACST/ 4:15pm AWST Venue Allianz Stadium Location Sydney , Australia Referee Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

How to watch Roosters vs Wests Tigers on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Roosters vs Wests Tigers NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

There are several options to livestream the game live or on demand on your TV or favourite device.



What channel is Roosters vs Wests Tigers game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Roosters vs Wests Tigers team news

Sydney Roosters

Lindsay Collins, Angus Crichton, Connor Watson and Spencer Leniu have all been selected to start and will be game-time decisions. Fetalaiga Pauga was handed a four-match suspension and is replaced by Sitili Tupouniua in the centres.

Here's the Roosters' full team list for Round 17:

Position Players Fullback James Tedesco Winger Daniel Tupou, Dominic Young Centre Sitili Tupouniua, Joseph Manu Five-Eighth Luke Keary Halfback Sam Walker Prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Terrell May Hooker Brandon Smith 2nd Row Angus Crichton, Victor Radley Lock Connor Watson Interchange Spencer Leniu, Naufahu Whyte, Nat Butcher, Lindsay Collins Reserve Sandon Smith, Siua Wong, Blake Steep, Ethan King, Michael Jennings, Salesi Foketi, De La Salle Va'a

Wests Tigers

Winger Luke Laulilii and Centre Adam Doueihi have retained their places in the backline after the Tigers big win last weekend. A few major names are expected to return to Benji Marshall's lineup, with David Klemmer returning from suspension on the bench and John Bateman and Justin Olam both in the reserves as they recover from injuries.

Below is the Wests Tigers' full team list for Round 17:

Position Players Fullback Jahream Bula Winger Solomona Faataape, Luke Laulilii Centre Brent Naden, Adam Doueihi Five-Eighth Lachlan Galvin Halfback Aidan Sezer Prop Stefano Utoikamanu, Fonua Pole Hooker Apisai Koroisau 2nd Row Reuben Porter, Samuela Fainu Lock Justin Matamua Interchange Heath Mason, Sione Fainu, Alex Seyfarth, David Klemmer Reserve Kit Laulilii, Charlie Staines, Tallyn Da Silva, John Bateman, Justin Olam

Roosters vs Wests Tigers Recent Form

Sydney Roosters: LWLWW

Round Result R16 Roosters 26-8 Bulldogs R15 Eels 18-28 Roosters R13 Roosters 16-18 Cowboys R12 Raiders 16-44 Roosters R11 Sharks 38-30 Roosters

Wests Tigers: LLLWW

Round Result R16 Tigers 48-24 Raiders R15 Tigers 18-10 Titans R14 Dragons 56-14 Tigers R12 Cowboys 42-28 Tigers R11 Tigers 12-24 Dolphins

Head-to-Head Record