How to watch today's Roosters vs Bulldogs NRL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Roosters versus Bulldogs NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two sides aiming to solidify their place in the top eight, the Sydney Roosters (8-6) and Canterbury Bulldogs (7-6) will battle it out when they meet in Gosford on Saturday evening.

Sydney's inconsistent form over the last month or so continued as they returned to the winning ways against the Parramatta Eels by 10 points away from home. Most of the groundwork for the win was done in the first half, when they enjoyed a 10-point advantage at halftime.

Despite winning three games on the spin, Canterbury will enter Saturday's game as the heavy underdogs. This is all owing to their dismal away record, having won only one of their previous 11 games on the road. However, they did win their most recent away game against the Newcastle Knights by a comfortable 30 points.

Roosters vs Bulldogs date and start time

Date Saturday, June 22, 2024 Start time 5:30pm AEST/ 5:00pm ACST/ 3:30pm AWST Venue Industree Group Stadium Location Gosford, Australia Referee Grant Atkins

How to watch Roosters vs Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Sydney Roosters vs Canterbury Bulldogs NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

What channel is Roosters vs Bulldogs game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

Sydney Roosters vs Canterbury Bulldogs team news

With Connor Watson, Spencer Leniu, Angus Crichton and Lindsay Collins in Origin camp, the Roosters' depth will be tested to the limit when they welcome a Bulldogs side with momentum on their side.

A new-look Roosters' lineup could be seen in Round 16 with Michael Jennings also down with a hamstring issue. Dom Young returns from a hamstring injury on the wing, so Fetalaiga Pauga switches to the centres while Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Brandon Smith and Terrell May will form a new front row. Nat Butcher joins the starting side in the back row while Blake Steep, Sitili Tupouniua and Siua Wong are the fresh faces on the bench.

Below is the Roosters' full team list for Round 16:

Position Player(s) FULLBACK James Tedesco WINGER Daniel Tupou, Dominic Young CENTRE Fetalaiga Pauga HALFBACK Sam Walker PROP Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Terrell May HOOKER Brandon Smith 2ND ROW Nat Butcher, Victor Radley LOCK Naufahu Whyte INTERCHANGE Sandon Smith, Blake Steep, Sitili Tupouniua RESERVES Ethan King, Dylan Napa, Eli Clark, Harry Hayes, Viliame Kikau

Canterbury Bulldogs

Jacob Kiraz moves to the centres to replace the Bulldogs' skipper Stephen Crichton (on Origin duty), while Jeral Skelton comes in on the wing for his first NRL appearance of the campaign.

Josh Curran is back from HIA protocols to start in the back row with Jacob Preston out with a foot injury. Jake Turpin and Poasa Faamausili both join the bench with Kurt Mann dropping out.

Josh Addo-Carr will miss the game after picking up a hamstring issue in Round 14. Viliame Kikau is listed in the reserves as he continues to work his way back from finger surgery.

Below is the Bulldogs' full team list for Round 16:

Position Player(s) FULLBACK Connor Tracey WINGER Jeral Skelton, Blake Wilson CENTRE Joseph Manu FIVE-EIGHTH Luke Keary PROP Max King, Samuel Hughes HOOKER Reed Mahoney 2ND ROW Josh Curran, Jaeman Salmon LOCK Bailey Hayward INTERCHANGE Jake Turpin, Poasa Faamausili, Kurtis Morrin, Siua Wong RESERVES Drew Hutchison, Blake Taaffe, Tyler Moriarty, Hugo Savala, Salesi Foketi

Roosters vs Bulldogs Recent Form

Roosters: WLWLW

Round Result R15 Eels 18-28 Roosters R13 Roosters 16-18 Cowboys R12 Raiders 16-44 Roosters R11 Sharks 38-30 Roosters R10 Roosters 38-18 Warriors

Bulldogs: LLWWW

Round Result R14 Bulldogs 22-18 Eels R13 Knights 2-32 Bulldogs R12 Bulldogs 44-12 Dragons R11 Raiders 24-20 Bulldogs R10 Panthers 16-10 Bulldogs

Head-to-Head Record