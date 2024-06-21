How to watch today's Roosters vs Bulldogs NRL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Two sides aiming to solidify their place in the top eight, the Sydney Roosters (8-6) and Canterbury Bulldogs (7-6) will battle it out when they meet in Gosford on Saturday evening.
Sydney's inconsistent form over the last month or so continued as they returned to the winning ways against the Parramatta Eels by 10 points away from home. Most of the groundwork for the win was done in the first half, when they enjoyed a 10-point advantage at halftime.
Despite winning three games on the spin, Canterbury will enter Saturday's game as the heavy underdogs. This is all owing to their dismal away record, having won only one of their previous 11 games on the road. However, they did win their most recent away game against the Newcastle Knights by a comfortable 30 points.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Roosters vs Bulldogs in the NRL, plus plenty more.
Roosters vs Bulldogs date and start time
|Date
|Saturday, June 22, 2024
|Start time
|5:30pm AEST/ 5:00pm ACST/ 3:30pm AWST
|Venue
|Industree Group Stadium
|Location
|Gosford, Australia
|Referee
|Grant Atkins
How to watch Roosters vs Bulldogs on TV & stream live online
There are several options to watch the Sydney Roosters vs Canterbury Bulldogs NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.
The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.
All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).
What channel is Roosters vs Bulldogs game on?
The game will be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch Foxtel on pay TV.
Sydney Roosters vs Canterbury Bulldogs team news
With Connor Watson, Spencer Leniu, Angus Crichton and Lindsay Collins in Origin camp, the Roosters' depth will be tested to the limit when they welcome a Bulldogs side with momentum on their side.
A new-look Roosters' lineup could be seen in Round 16 with Michael Jennings also down with a hamstring issue. Dom Young returns from a hamstring injury on the wing, so Fetalaiga Pauga switches to the centres while Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Brandon Smith and Terrell May will form a new front row. Nat Butcher joins the starting side in the back row while Blake Steep, Sitili Tupouniua and Siua Wong are the fresh faces on the bench.
Below is the Roosters' full team list for Round 16:
|Position
|Player(s)
|FULLBACK
|James Tedesco
|WINGER
|Daniel Tupou, Dominic Young
|CENTRE
|Fetalaiga Pauga
|HALFBACK
|Sam Walker
|PROP
|Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Terrell May
|HOOKER
|Brandon Smith
|2ND ROW
|Nat Butcher, Victor Radley
|LOCK
|Naufahu Whyte
|INTERCHANGE
|Sandon Smith, Blake Steep, Sitili Tupouniua
|RESERVES
|Ethan King, Dylan Napa, Eli Clark, Harry Hayes, Viliame Kikau
Canterbury Bulldogs
Jacob Kiraz moves to the centres to replace the Bulldogs' skipper Stephen Crichton (on Origin duty), while Jeral Skelton comes in on the wing for his first NRL appearance of the campaign.
Josh Curran is back from HIA protocols to start in the back row with Jacob Preston out with a foot injury. Jake Turpin and Poasa Faamausili both join the bench with Kurt Mann dropping out.
Josh Addo-Carr will miss the game after picking up a hamstring issue in Round 14. Viliame Kikau is listed in the reserves as he continues to work his way back from finger surgery.
Below is the Bulldogs' full team list for Round 16:
|Position
|Player(s)
|FULLBACK
|Connor Tracey
|WINGER
|Jeral Skelton, Blake Wilson
|CENTRE
|Joseph Manu
|FIVE-EIGHTH
|Luke Keary
|PROP
|Max King, Samuel Hughes
|HOOKER
|Reed Mahoney
|2ND ROW
|Josh Curran, Jaeman Salmon
|LOCK
|Bailey Hayward
|INTERCHANGE
|Jake Turpin, Poasa Faamausili, Kurtis Morrin, Siua Wong
|RESERVES
|Drew Hutchison, Blake Taaffe, Tyler Moriarty, Hugo Savala, Salesi Foketi
Roosters vs Bulldogs Recent Form
Roosters: WLWLW
|Round
|Result
|R15
|Eels 18-28 Roosters
|R13
|Roosters 16-18 Cowboys
|R12
|Raiders 16-44 Roosters
|R11
|Sharks 38-30 Roosters
|R10
|Roosters 38-18 Warriors
Bulldogs: LLWWW
|Round
|Result
|R14
|Bulldogs 22-18 Eels
|R13
|Knights 2-32 Bulldogs
|R12
|Bulldogs 44-12 Dragons
|R11
|Raiders 24-20 Bulldogs
|R10
|Panthers 16-10 Bulldogs
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Result
|05/04/24
|Bulldogs 30-26 Roosters
|04/06/23
|Roosters 25-24 Bulldogs
|30/04/22
|Bulldogs 16-12 Roosters
|10/07/21
|Bulldogs 16-22 Roosters
|15/06/20
|Bulldogs 6-42 Roosters