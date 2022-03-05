Rooney compared to Sir Alex Ferguson as ex-Man Utd striker Saha tips Derby boss for 'great things'

Former Manchester United star Louis Saha believes that Wayne Rooney can go on to achieve great things as a manager.

The former striker has had to deal with many off-field problems during his time at Derby, with the club falling into financial difficulty.

But the ex-England international has dealt with the situation well and earned a great deal of praise, and Saha believes he has a useful trait in common with club legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

What has been said?

"It's a hard job for him at Derby but he's a tough cookie," Saha told The Mirror.

"I don't know him as a manager but what I see in terms of his engagement, he's class.

"I've seen some interviews and some really passionate body language on the touchline.

"And he's got a lot of empathy, which is really important.

"This allows you to really see the weakness and strength of a player and then you're able to decide how to help.

"If you don't have empathy and you just ask someone to do what you require, you don't move forward.

"That was the main quality of Sir Alex Ferguson, so for that and so many aspects I think Wayne will do great.

"I think he's up for great things as a manager.

"No disrespect to Derby but I think when he gets another opportunity with a so-called bigger club, I think he will show great quality because he's very smart and dedicated."

Saha praises Ronaldo

While Rooney is blossoming in management, his ex-team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo is back leading the charge for the Red Devils.

Despite the Portugal star's age, Saha is not shocked to see that he is still playing at the top level.

"I'm not surprised he's still doing well, even at 37," he added.

"In any situation, he's the one, still now, that is going to chase after the ball even after the 90th minute. Even when it's gone out of play.

"He wants to score. He wants to participate always. He's an amazing example.

Article continues below

"His stats speak for themselves. I'm very blessed and privileged to have played with him, as well as see him as a fan score so many for club and country.

"I don't think we will see a player like him again. I just don't see it. He's just an amazing professional. I wish many United players could copy and learn from him."

Further reading