Ronaldo speaks out on reported €400m transfer agreement with Saudi outfit Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out on the reports suggesting that he has a €400 million transfer agreement in place with Saudi outfit Al-Nassr.

Blockbuster €400m transfer mooted on Monday

Ronaldo had reportedly agreed move

Came out after Tuesday's win denying rumours

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been reported that the 37-year-old will make the switch to Saudi Arabia for an exorbitant sum of €200m (£172.5m/$209m) per year, signing for two years from January 1. However, speaking after Portugal's dominant 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the World Cup last-16 on Tuesday, Ronaldo was quick to refute these claims. "No, it isn't true,'' he replied to reporters when asked about the potential move post-match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite his side's resounding win over the Swiss, Ronaldo featured for little more than a quarter of an hour, as it was his replacement that made all the headlines. With Fernando Santos benching his captain for the crunch match, stand-in striker Goncalo Ramos produced a masterclass up front and scored the first hat-trick of the competition, as Portugal sailed through without the help of their veteran captain.

DID YOU KNOW? Ramos scored more goals for Portugal in the World Cup knockout stages after 17 minutes (1) than Cristiano Ronaldo has in 514 minutes played in the competition's knockout rounds (0).

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Tuesday's win sets up a quarter-final meeting between Portugal and Morocco, after they shocked Spain on penalties earlier in the day.