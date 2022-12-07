WATCH: Who needs Ronaldo? CR7's replacement Ramos grabs brace as Portugal race away from Switzerland in World Cup last-16 clash
- Cristiano Ronaldo benched
- Ramos starts for Portugal
- Scores twice and grabs assist
WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos started in place of Ronaldo in Portugal's last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday and needed just 17 minutes to get on the scoresheet. The 21-year-old smashed a powerful effort past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer at his near post to fire Portugal into an early lead.
WHAT A STRIKE!! 🤩— ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 6, 2022
Who saw that coming from Goncalo Ramos!! 🇵🇹
The 21-year-old only had 35 minutes of international experience before tonight... 👀#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/gll8GEBi2d
WHAT A STRIKE BY RAMOS 🚀🎯🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/P7NLzsiU7s— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022
It got even better for Ramos in the second half when he scored his second of the night to make it 3-0 and then grabbed an assist for Portugal's fourth goal, scored by Raphael Guerreiro.
WHAT A NIGHT HE'S HAVING!! 🤩@Goncalo88Ramos bags his second goal of the night on just his fourth ever appearance for Portugal!! 🇵🇹— ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 6, 2022
Is this the end of the road for Switzerland...? 😬#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/gABdGstysT
PORTUGAL IS FLYING 🇵🇹— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022
Raphaël Guerreiro makes it 4-0 💪 pic.twitter.com/mnTNms5NT6
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Portugal manager Fernando Santos raised eyebrows with his decision to drop Ronaldo and bring in Ramos. However, his decision appears to have paid off with Ramos showing exactly what he can do in a strong showing by Portugal. Ramos has also done something Ronaldo is yet to manage, score in the knockout stages of a World Cup.
WHAT NEXT? The winners of the match between Portugal and Switzerland will face Morocco in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Santos' side look likely to progress, with Pepe giving them a 2-0 lead before the break.
