Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by US judge in Las Vegas

The unsanctioned and repeated use of privileged documents led to dismissal of the civil case against the forward

A lawsuit brought against Cristiano Ronaldo by a women who accuses the Manchester United star of sexual assault has been thrown out by a US district judge.

Federal judge Jennifer Dorsey ruled that the suit filed by Kathryn Mayorga was based on "purloined" confidential documents obtained by her attorney and which had "tainted" her case.

Last year another Las Vegas court had also recommended dismissal due to the behaviour of Mayorga's legal counsel.

