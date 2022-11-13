Ronaldo missing from Man Utd's travelling squad for Fulham clash

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly did not travel with the Manchester United squad for the Premier League match against Fulham on Sunday.

United squad travelled to London for Fulham match

Ronaldo not part of the group

Forward missed midweek match with illness

WHAT HAPPENED? The United squad travelled to London on Saturday ahead of the match against Fulham the following day, but Ronaldo was reportedly not part of the group. The Portugal star was absent from the team that faced Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup in midweek because of illness and coach Erik ten Hag said he was unsure if the attacker would feature this weekend.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I can't guarantee that now [that he will return at Fulham] but he was ill today, he can recover from that," he told reporters. "It's not a really serious illness that takes days or weeks, so I think it's possible he will be available for Sunday and in the squad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has started just four of the 10 Premier League matches in which he has featured this season. However, Ten Hag had given the forward a place in the starting XI in the four matches leading up to the midweek clash against Villa.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The match against Fulham is United's last game before the World Cup. They will be in action again on December 20 when they face Burnley in the Carabao Cup.