‘This will be Ronaldo’s last season in Turin’ – Schillaci predicts Juventus exit amid Real Madrid return talk

The former Bianconeri striker can see the Portuguese star moving on this summer, and admits “he won’t take long to find a new club”

Cristiano Ronaldo “won’t take long to find a new club” and the 2020-21 campaign “will be his last season in Turin” says Toto Schillaci, who thinks criticism of the Juventus superstar on the back of another Champions League exit has been “over the top”.

A last-16 defeat to Porto for Andrea Pirlo’s side has seen questions asked of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who moved to Italy from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018.

Schillaci considers Ronaldo to remain “the best forward in the world” despite now being 36 years of age, but concedes he may be about to open himself up to another new challenge as he approaches the final 12 months of his current deal at Allianz Stadium.

What has been said?

Schillaci, who was on Juve’s books when he won the Golden Boot at the 1990 World Cup, told Gazzetta dello Sport of Ronaldo: “This will be his last season in Turin. I don’t know if the club will offer him a contract renewal but what is beyond doubt is that he won’t take long to find a new club.

“The criticism he received after the Champions League was over the top, we are talking about the best forward in the world. Anybody can have a bad game. Juventus perhaps underestimated the opposition.”

Schillaci added that Ronaldo “will continue to give his all for himself and for the club in order to show that the game again Porto was just a slip-up.”

Who has been linked with Ronaldo?

As talk of an exit from Turin begins to gather pace, several landing spots have been mooted.

A retracting of his steps to familiar surroundings has been rumoured, with Real Madrid and Manchester United considered potential options.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane has been keeping those rumours ticking over with admissions that he would welcome Ronaldo back to Santiago Bernabeu.

A completely fresh start for Ronaldo has also been suggested, with David Beckham revealing that he would welcome the opportunity to make Ronaldo a marquee addition to his ranks at MLS side Inter Miami.

The bigger picture

Ronaldo has offered no indication that he will be pushing for move after maintaining remarkable individual standards at Juve.

He has hit 95 goals in 122 appearances for the Bianconeri, topping the Serie A scoring charts this season, and claimed that he still has plenty left in the tank.

The evergreen frontman has said on social media: “I can’t wait for the next games and challenges! The next records and trophies! Believe me, this story is still far from being over. The future is tomorrow and there’s still a lot to win for Juventus and Portugal!"

