Portugal BENCH Ronaldo while Joao Cancelo also left out for World Cup last-16 clash with Switzerland
- Portugal face Switzerland in last 16
- Ronaldo starts on bench
- No space for Cancelo in starting XI either
WHAT HAPPENED? Portugal will be without Ronaldo against Switzerland for their round of 16 match in the 2022 World Cup. The No. 7 has been dropped to the bench for the crucial clash by manager Fernando Santos, with Cancelo absent too.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decision to drop Ronaldo is a big call by Santos and comes after the manager admitted he was not happy with the forward's reaction to being substituted against South Korea. Santos said he "didn't like it at all" and now appears to have taken action by leaving Ronaldo on the sidelines.
PORTUGAL STARTING XI VS SWITZERLAND: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, William, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, Gonçalo Ramos
DID YOU KNOW? This will be the third meeting between Portugal and Switzerland in 2022, with the teams having faced each other twice in the UEFA Nations League in June. Portugal won 4-0 in a match played in Lisbon, before Switzerland won 1-0 in Geneva a week later.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 37-year-old will be hoping to make an impact off the bench in what could be his final World Cup appearance. Ronaldo has already admitted he expects the tournament to be his last.
