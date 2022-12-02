Ronaldo only '50-50' to play for Portugal vs South Korea as Santos confirms CR7 World Cup fitness doubt
- Ronaldo missed training on Wednesday
- Santos unsure if he will play against Korea
- Portugal already through to last 16
WHAT HAPPENED? Portugal coach Fernando Santos confirmed that the attacker's availability for the Group H match is in doubt after he missed training on Wednesday. The specific nature of his injury has not been confirmed, but he's reportedly dealt with knee pain.
WHAT THEY SAID: "I think it is 50-50 if he plays or not, we'll see," Santos said at a press conference. "It will depend on if and how he practices today, if we see he is in good condition. There is a plan for if he is not available."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Portugal are already through to the knockout rounds of the World Cup after winning their first two matches against Ghana and Uruguay.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR PORTUGAL? Santos' team will hope to make it three straight wins in the World Cup when they take on South Korea to ensure they finish as Group H winners.