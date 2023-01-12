Ronaldinho's son on trial at Barcelona after terminating Cruzeiro contract

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho's teenage son is currently undergoing a trial with the club's Under-19s.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona have handed a trial to club legend Ronaldinho's son Joao Mendes de Assis Moreira, as reported by ESPN. The 17-year-old is with the Liga side after terminating his contract with Brazilian side Cruzeiro early, according to Diario Sport. Mendes could be signed to the club's Juvenil A side if he can impress at Camp Nou.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldinho is one of Barca's biggest legends, having delighted during his time at Camp Nou. The Brazilian won the Champions League and two La Liga titles with Barcelona and also claimed the Ballon d'Or while in Spain.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mendes could now follow in his famous father's footsteps by signing for the Catalan giants and joining the youth system. Barca's academy is known throughout the world and has recently seen talents such as Gavi, Ansu Fati and Alejandro Balde come through the ranks and into the first team.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side are currently in Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup. The Catalans return to Spain on January 18 against Ceuta in the Copa del Rey.