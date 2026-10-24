Joga Bonito is truly back! Ronaldinho CONFIRMS professional comeback date at 46 as Brazil & Barcelona legend prepares for Serie C debut

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The football world is preparing to witness a sight many thought impossible as former Barcelona and AC Milan maestro Ronaldinho readies himself for a professional comeback in Italy. More than a decade after his last competitive outing, the Brazilian icon is officially set to lace up his boots for a shock appearance in the third tier.

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A stunning return for the Brazilian icon

The 46-year-old will officially take to the pitch for Ravenna on November 15, facing off against local rivals Forlì in a highly anticipated derby clash. The fixture marks his first competitive match since departing Fluminense in 2015, ending an 11-year hiatus from professional football.

Ravenna secured the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner's signature in a surprise June move, sending shockwaves through the Italian lower leagues. However, the World Cup winner has not yet featured for the Serie C outfit, having only appeared at a beachside unveiling ceremony at Marina di Ravenna in August following an initial announcement in Miami.

'The return of the magic'

Confirming the fixture date, an official club statement captured the magnitude of the occasion. "[It is] an event set to turn the world's gaze toward the Stadio Bruno Benelli," the club declared. "The whole soccer world thought it too good to be true, instead we can now officially confirm a grand return: The return of the magic, the smile, and a talent that has captivated generations of fans, regardless of their team loyalties or soccer allegiances."

The Italian side also reflected on the journey since his sensational arrival. "From the announcement in Miami ... To the warm welcome from fans on the beach in Marina di Ravenna, the anticipation has grown, fueled by a mix of excitement, curiosity, and disbelief," the statement continued.

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"The vision of President Cipriani, which ignited the fans' imaginations and sparked debate well beyond Italy's borders, now has a concrete date. Ronaldinho will play at the Benelli, opening a new chapter in a story that never ceases to surprise."

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A legacy of pure joy

The move to the third division represents Ronaldinho's second stint in Italian football, following a successful three-year spell with AC Milan between 2008 and 2011. While his trophy-laden career includes dominant periods at Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, Ravenna's hierarchy views his impact as stretching far beyond mere silverware.

Highlighting his unique global appeal, the club added: "There are footballers who are remembered for what they have won and others also for how they made people feel. Ronaldinho belongs to that rare breed of champions capable of turning soccer into pure joy - through an unexpected move, a moment of creative brilliance, a smile that has bridged stadiums and generations alike."

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Derby day awaits for Serie C high-flyers





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Ravenna currently sit second in their geographically divided Serie C group, and injecting a player of Ronaldinho's pedigree could provide a massive boost on and off the pitch. Club president Ignazio Cipriani, who heads the Cipriani restaurant empire, has publicly shared his ultimate dream: to see the Brazilian score the final goal of his illustrious career in Ravenna colours.

All eyes are now locked on the Stadio Bruno Benelli for the upcoming derby against Forlì. As Ravenna perfectly summarised the impending spectacle: "The wait is almost over. The magic is coming back to the field."