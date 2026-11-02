Ronald Araujo speaks out on Liverpool permanent transfer as Barcelona loanee addresses Anfield future

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Ronald Araujo has quickly become a fan favourite at Anfield, sparking intense speculation regarding his long-term future on Merseyside. The Uruguayan international, who joined Liverpool on a season-long loan from Barcelona during the summer, has finally addressed the possibility of making his stay permanent.

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Making an instant impact on Merseyside

After cutting a frustrated figure towards the end of his tenure as Barcelona captain, Araujo sought a necessary change of scenery. Liverpool secured his services on a season-long loan agreement, which notably includes a £47 million option to buy.

The Uruguayan has seamlessly adapted to English football. Operating under Andoni Iraola, he has thrived in a starting right-back role and rapidly established himself as a cult hero among the Anfield faithful.

Keeping his feet on the ground

Despite his immense popularity and the growing calls for a permanent deal, the defender is refusing to look too far ahead. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Araujo acknowledged the warm reception from his new supporters while remaining tight-lipped about a long-term contract.

"I’m grateful for the love from the people, very grateful. Truly, thank you!" he said. "[However], there’s still a lot of time left. I can’t speak about the future if I don’t know what will happen when they make the decision, because there are a lot of months left.

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"I’m trying to enjoy every day, give everything I can, continue working, continue growing and help the squad so we can win titles."

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Focusing on the current campaign

Rather than dwelling on his summer destination, the loanee is entirely focused on delivering silverware for Liverpool. Outlining his mindset, Araujo added: "I strongly believe in the team. We have a great team, with experienced players, young players and very talented players. I have to keep working and we’ll see what happens in the future."

His on-pitch contributions underline that commitment. A memorable Champions League goal against Villarreal sparked wild celebrations in the crowd, which he followed up with consecutive Man of the Match defensive masterclasses against Brighton and Chelsea.

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Bouncing back in Europe

Araujo's immediate task will be helping Liverpool respond to a frustrating 1-0 defeat against Arsenal. The Reds return to Champions League action on Wednesday night with a demanding away fixture against Fenerbahce in the league phase.

Maintaining his exceptional form during this crucial European test is vital. If the defender continues to produce standout displays, his long-term ties to Barcelona will only weaken further as the season progresses.