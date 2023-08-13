Ronald Araujo's bizarre NBA audition! Barcelona defender escapes yellow card after catching ball in middle of the pitch during clash against Getafe

In a bizarre twist to a dramatic game against Getafe, Barcelona's Ronald Araujo puzzled fans and players alike by catching an overhit ball.

Araujo caught overhit pass

Pics blow up on social media

Score remains 0-0

WHAT HAPPENED? To prevent an overhit cross-field ball from going out of play, Araujo decided to leap up and catch the ball while it was still on the pitch. It was a bizarre moment, and one that has sparked plenty of jokes on social media. Perhaps even more strange was the referee's decision not to show Araujo a yellow card, despite this blatant handball.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As strange as it seems, the threat of timewasting from home ball boys could well have been what prompted Araujo to catch the ball. Barca struggled to break down a stubborn Getafe side, and the Madrid outfit hoped to use as much gamesmanship as possible to get a result over the line. They face a Barcelona side who won last season's La Liga title by 10 points and who will be looking to improve in Xavi's second season at the club, but struggled on opening day thanks partly to the early sending off of forward Raphinha.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCA? After Getafe, the Catalan club host Cadiz at home in a match they will be big favourites to win.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window? Jude Bellingham

Christopher Nkunku

Dominik Szoboszlai

Mason Mount

Sandro Tonali

Other 377179 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who is the best signing of this transfer window? 147981 Jude Bellingham

42294 Christopher Nkunku

26837 Dominik Szoboszlai

26908 Mason Mount

16377 Sandro Tonali

48427 Other 377179 Votes