'We expected different behaviour' - Romelu Lukaku slammed by Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti after pushing for Juventus transfer

Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti has slammed Romelu Lukaku's behaviour as he reportedly continues to push for a transfer to Juventus.

Lukaku strains relationship with Inter Milan

Striker set to leave Chelsea

Zanetti unimpressed by his Juventus talks

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea striker Lukaku's relationship with Inter Milan, where he played on loan last season, reportedly collapsed earlier this summer as the Belgian international expressed interest in a switch to Juventus, despite the Nerazzurri’s hopes of signing him permanently. Now, legendary former Inter midfielder Zanetti has laid into the 30-year-old forward, who previously said he loved the club and that they had the "best fans in the world", for how he has conducted himself.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Inter chief told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Given what Inter has done for him, we expected him to behave differently, as a professional and as a man. He has the right to go where he wants, of course, but he could have told us that beforehand. Nobody is bigger than the club and when building a team, you always have to consider who you are bringing into the dressing room.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer but his future is currently uncertain. The former Manchester United attacker, whose contract at Chelsea expires in 2027, may have tarnished his reputation with the Serie A side as he reportedly stopped answering phone calls from the club. At the same time, he opened talks with Juventus over a potential switch and his actions have sparked outrage from fans of Inter and the Bianconeri.

WHAT NEXT? Lukaku and Chelsea agreed he would not link up with the first-team squad earlier this summer and the club have all but confirmed his exit after not giving him a squad number. The Blues start their season against Liverpool on Sunday, August 13, whereas Inter's campaign begins against Monza on Saturday, August 12.