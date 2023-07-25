'Being neglected's the norm' - Romelu Lukaku appears to air frustration over Chelsea transfer situation as he changes Instagram bio to DMX lyric

Romelu Lukaku has turned to iconic rapper DMX to express his anger about the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Lukaku likely to leave Chelsea

Has endured tumultuous summer

Suggests he's been 'neglected'

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker is expected to leave Chelsea but no move has materialised so far, as Inter have withdrawn their interest and talks with Juventus are yet to result in a deal going through. The frustration appears to be getting the better of the attacker, and he has turned to the late, great DMX for inspiration.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lukaku changed his biography on Instagram to lyrics from DMX's track How's It Goin' Down, leaving the message: "Respect is not expected but it's given 'cause it's real Being neglected's the norm, expect it, the deal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku spent last season on loan at Inter and the Serie A side hoped to sign him on a permanent basis, but it has been reported that the 30-year-old stopped answering phone calls from the club. At the same time, he opened talks with Juventus over a potential switch and his actions have sparked outrage from fans of Inter and the Bianconeri.

This is not the first time Lukaku has turned to social media to address the criticism he has received, as he posted a cryptic message on Instagram last week.

IN A PHOTO:

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? The striker will hope to have his future decided in the near future as the new season approaches.