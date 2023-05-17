Romelu Lukaku could make unlikely Chelsea comeback after Inter loan with Mauricio Pochettino open to working with striker

Romelu Lukaku could stay at Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino following his loan at Inter, with the incoming coach open to working with him.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku has seen his Inter side reach the Champions League final, by beating AC Milan, and talks will take place between Chelsea and the player after the game, per The Telegraph. Pochettino's appointment at Stamford Bridge is imminent and he's said to be open to reintegrating Lukaku into his squad, but the decision will be the Belgian's.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report claims Lukaku may want to stay in Italy, but it remains to be seen if Inter will be able to afford him. The 30-year-old did not start against AC Milan in either leg, but did come off the bench in both games; he has scored 12 goals this season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lukaku endured a nightmare comeback season at Chelsea in 2021-22, scoirng just eight Premier League goals before being shipped off to Inter on loan. However, the Blues have been forced to operate without a central striker at times this season and may see Lukaku as the answer to that question.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? Inter have the small matter of the Champions League final to come in June; they will face the winners of Manchester City's clash with Real Madrid. They are also in the Coppa Italia final against Fiorentina.