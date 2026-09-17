How to get Romania vs Sweden tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Romania take on Sweden in a highly anticipated UEFA Nations League fixture at the National Arena in Bucharest on October 5, 2026. This vital Group H encounter sees two determined European sides clash for crucial group standings.

GOAL brings you all the essential information you need to secure your seat at the National Arena. Discover official ticket purchasing channels, pricing details, and how to get your tickets today.

When is Romania vs Sweden UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Romania vs Sweden takes place at the Arena Națională in Bucharest, with kick-off time details to be confirmed.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Arena Nationala

Where to buy Romania vs Sweden tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) ticketing portal, which handles primary distribution for home games. The official FRF site is your first stop to secure face-value tickets during pre-sale and general public sale windows.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like StubHub are your way to go.

How much are Romania vs Sweden tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official FRF ticketing portal typically start at €20 for general admission seating behind the goals, with rates increasing based on seat section and view across the National Arena.

On secondary marketplaces such as StubHub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at €45 per seat, with final rates fluctuating based on real-time market demand and seating availability.

Romania vs Sweden UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Romania vs Sweden Form

Romania have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Wales in a friendly, and they also beat San Marino 7-1 during World Cup qualification. They lost to Turkey and Slovakia in that same stretch, scoring eleven goals and conceding four across the five games.

Sweden have one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 3-0 defeat to France at the World Cup, and they also lost 5-1 to the Netherlands in the group stage. Their standout result in the run was a 5-1 win over Tunisia. Sweden scored eight goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Romania vs Sweden: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2019, when Sweden won 2-0 in Bucharest during European Championship qualification. Sweden also won the reverse fixture that year, beating Romania 2-1 in Stockholm in March 2019. The only other match in the available head-to-head record is a 1-0 Romania win in a friendly in March 2018, giving Sweden two wins from three meetings against Romania's one.



