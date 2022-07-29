'Roma can have two kings' - Abraham ready to work with Dybala

The England international is confident he and the new signing can work well together as they aim for a place in the Champions League

Tammy Abraham has denied that he is worried about losing his place in the Roma team to Paulo Dybala.

The Serie A side signed the Argentine attacker in a free transfer this summer and he is expected to become a star player for Jose Mourinho's team, but Abraham insists there can be "two kings" in the Italian capital.

The English striker is excited to welcome the ex-Juventus player to the Stadio Olimpico club and believes his signing is proof of Roma's ambition.

What did Abraham say about Dybala?

Asked if he is jealous now that Dybala is in the squad, Abraham told Corriere dello Sport: "No. There can be two kings, right?"

He added: "It is a privilege for us to have a player of this level in the team. It means a lot to the fans and it means a lot to us, that we are building a high-profile technical project."

Abraham targets Champions League with Roma

The 24-year-old joined Roma from Chelsea a year ago and scored 17 goals in his debut season in Serie A as Jose Mourinho's team finished sixth in the table.

The England international is aiming for a spot in the Champions League next season and hopes for a successful year.

"I think about working and growing. Last season was good but the goal is to make sure that the next one is even better. Maybe the best ever," he said.

"Of course. We want to do better than last season and get back in the top four. It has to be a goal."

He added: "It's right for the fans to dream. As for me, if I said that I am not aiming to win the Scudetto, I would be lying. I want it, the team wants it. We'll do the maths: I won last year, as I hoped, and I want to keep winning."