Rojo admits Cavani contact amid Boca transfer talk

The Uruguayan forward has been linked with a summer move to the club from Argentina

Marcos Rojo has said he has been in contact with Edinson Cavani, amid reports the Manchester United forward could be on his way to Boca Juniors.

Cavani has made a positive impression at Manchester United since moving to the club from Paris Saint-Germain last year, but his father muddied the waters by saying the striker is unhappy at the club and would like to play for Boca.

Rojo is now a Boca player after leaving United for Argentina in January, and it would appear he has been doing his bit for his new club.

What was said?

"I spoke with him,” the Manchester Evening News quote Rojo as saying. “I played a little with him. We were together for four or five months.

"He is a great professional and if he reaches Argentine football, he would be a great star that would do Argentine football good."

What does the future hold for Cavani?

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken in glowing terms of the Uruguayan forward, and said the club would sit down and talk about extending the 34-year-old’s contract.

There is an option to extend Cavani’s deal by one year, but is not a unilateral clause - meaning Cavani could walk away should he wish.

Cavani has said he is enjoying life at United, being happy to work with the younger strikers in the squad, but the pull of a return to South America is strong for a player who has already held talks with Boca’s second vice-president Juan Roman Riquelme.

