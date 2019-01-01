Rodri revelling in the Guardiola experience at Man City

The Spain international is aware that adjusting to the demands of a new boss and a different country will not be easy, but is embracing the challenge

new boy Rodri is revelling in the opportunity to work with Pep Guardiola, having previously played under Diego Simeone at .

The Spain international has made a €70 million (£63m/$79m) move to the Etihad Stadium.

He is now the club-record signing at the Premier League champions, with much expected of the 23-year-old midfielder.

Rodri is aware of the demands being placed on him, but believes he can only stand to benefit from having been given the chance to learn from two of the finest coaches in the business.

He told reporters: “For me, it’s an incredible experience to spend a year with Simeone and now Pep. Let’s see how I can learn.

“You take a look back and see what he won, and you want to win the same things. I need to look at what he says and teaches me - that’s why I came here.

“He has already told me what I have to do with the ball, how can I find my team-mates, many things. I cannot explain now but you will see over the season. I will adapt to this team.

“We don’t talk much after the game but before he told me what I have to do on the pitch, how I focus on the defensive and offensive side.

“It’s not easy, I have to adapt my way of playing to the team. With the matches, I will get more confident, more used to passing to my partners. It’s good he tells me things. It’s good news.”

Rodri has got a first taste of life with City during the Premier League Asia Trophy and is eager to make his mark as quickly as possible.

He added: “You know it’s always different in another country, but I arrive at City which is very close to how I play football.”

City saw off West Ham 4-1 in the contest which saw Rodri make his bow, with a final date in the pre-season competition having been set up with on Saturday.

The Blues will want to maintain their winning habit in that game, with Guardiola’s side having made history last season when sweeping to an historic Premier League, and treble.