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Roberto Mancini has laid bare the internal turmoil that led to his shock departure from the Italian national team in 2023, confessing that he felt instant remorse over the decision. The Euro 2020-winning coach has returned for a second stint with the Azzurri and is now looking back at the breakdown in communication that briefly took him away from his home country.

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How communication broke down before Mancini's 2023 exit

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Mancini addressed his sudden exit from the national team in August 2023. Weeks later, he took charge of Saudi Arabia, though he firmly denied signing that contract before leaving Italy.

Instead, his departure stemmed from a breakdown with former FIGC president Gabriele Gravina. Talks over Mancini's staff dragged on for months without resolution, continuing past a Nations League campaign before hitting a month of silence.

Mancini admits instant remorse over Rome trip he never took

Asked if he had already agreed to join Saudi Arabia, Mancini rejected the suggestion and blamed poor communication with Gravina.

"No, I hadn’t done it - I hadn’t. At the root of it all was a lack of communication between President Gravina and me," Mancini said. "I thought he intended to replace me at the first sign of trouble. We’d been talking about the staff for months, and I kept brushing it aside, pretending nothing was wrong.

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"Meanwhile, the weeks went by, and the issues remained unresolved. We picked up the conversation again after the Nations League in the Netherlands, but didn’t reach any conclusions. Then there was a month of silence."

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He admitted misjudging the situation and wished he had met Gravina in person. "Honestly, I didn’t want to leave. I would have liked to stay; leaving wasn’t my intention," the former Manchester City boss continued. "But sometimes things happen. I think I made a mistake, especially in how I judged certain issues that needed addressing.

"If we’d dealt with them, probably none of this would have happened. I should have got on a plane, flown to Rome, and cleared things up with the president."

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Asked when he realised leaving Italy had been a mistake, Mancini admitted the regret hit him straight away, noting Gianluca Vialli could have helped prevent the split. "Immediately. But by then, I couldn’t turn back," he said. "If Luca had been there, we would have talked, and we would have resolved a lot of things."

A chaotic path back to the Azzurri dugout

Mancini returned as Italy boss last summer amid major FIGC upheaval. Paolo Maldini and adviser Leonardo initially chose Andrea Pirlo, but after that deal fell through, new FIGC president Giovanni Malago appointed Mancini, prompting Maldini and Leonardo to resign.

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Being a fallback choice echoed the start of his first spell. "The same happened the first time, too," Mancini recalled. "I wasn’t the designated head coach. Carlo [Ancelotti] was. They turned to me when he chose something else."

Building momentum in his second Azzurri spell

Now back in the Azzurri dugout, Mancini faces the task of building consistency after a mixed start to his second spell, having won three of his first six games and finished third in Italy's Nations League group.