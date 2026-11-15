'We start with a slight advantage!' – Roberto Mancini issues stern warning to Italy ahead of Belgium decider

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Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has urged his side to maintain their focus as they prepare to face Belgium in a decisive UEFA Nations League fixture. Mancini warned that despite holding a slight advantage in Group 1, the Azzurri must treat the match with maximum intensity.

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Mancini rallies Azzurri for high-stakes Brussels battle

Italy arrive in Brussels in buoyant mood following a stellar 3-1 victory over France, sitting at the summit of UEFA Nations League A Group 1. However, head coach Roberto Mancini has made it clear that his side cannot afford to lower their guard when they face Belgium at the Koning Boudewijnstadion.

The Azzurri have taken ten points from their last four matches under Mancini, displaying a remarkable resurgence since their opening defeat to the Red Devils.

With a quarter-final berth and group supremacy hanging in the balance, Mancini expects his players to maintain their ruthless edge.

Mancini highlights Belgium's elite quality and danger

Addressing the media ahead of Sunday's crunch match, Mancini dismissed any notion that Belgium will be pushovers, comparing their technical prowess directly to Les Bleus.

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"Being here and playing for qualification in this group is a source of pride for what the boys have achieved so far. It won't be easy; Belgium are an excellent national team," Mancini stated.

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Next matches BEL UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ITA

Reflecting on the final group fixture, he added: "Is it a dangerous match? For sure, because it's the last one. We start with a slight advantage, but that doesn't mean we have to settle. It will be a good match against a team that only lost to Spain in the last minute at the World Cup."

Assessing squad fitness and tactical flexibility

Mancini also provided updates on his squad's physical condition following a demanding international window, noting that late fitness tests will determine his final starting lineup.

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"It's all quite clear in my head, we'll see tomorrow. Tomorrow we will evaluate the physical condition of all the players, whom we will test in the final training session, including those two or three in doubt," Mancini explained regarding his team selection.

Addressing minor fitness setbacks within the camp, he added: "We hoped to recover Cambiaghi, but this morning he still had pain. We will replace him and Frattesi. Calafiori will also need to be evaluated. We need to figure out who needs to rest." The manager remains confident that his tactical depth will sustain them through the rigorous test.

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Final push for Group 1 supremacy in Brussels

Italy's remarkable turnaround under Mancini has transformed them into serious contenders for the Nations League title, but the final hurdle in Brussels remains a formidable test.

The Azzurri will look to cap off their group campaign in style, relying on their defensive organisation and clinical counter-attacks to secure the point or victory needed to top the group.

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Kick-off at the Koning Boudewijnstadion is set for 19:45 GMT on Sunday, November 15, bringing down the curtain on a thrilling group stage.