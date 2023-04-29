Rob McElhenney: Wrexham 'just getting started' with 111-point season

- Wrexham drew 1-1 in last game of season
- Finished top of National League
- Broke division's points record
WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham finished the season as National League champions with a record 111 points after they drew 1-1 with Torquay on Saturday. The Welsh side will look to conquer League Two next term and Hollywood star McElhenney is feeling confident already.
"111 points. What a season," he wrote. "Shall we try it again next year? @Wrexham_AFC. We’re. Just. Getting. Started".
This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.
🖥️ Watch Welcome to Wrexham on Hulu in the U.S.
👕 Where to buy Wrexham kits, jerseys & accessories
🎟️ Get tickets to see Wrexham vs Man Utd in San Diego
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham have enjoyed an incredible rise since Hollywood stars McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds completed their takeover of the club in February 2021. The team lost just three games in the National League this season, finishing first in the table and four points clear of Notts County. They also made it to the fourth round of the FA Cup this term.
WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The club will begin preparations for their return to League Two after completing the 2022-23 campaign.