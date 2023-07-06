Riyad Mahrez at loggerheads with Manchester City over possible exit as he eyes Saudi Arabia move

Riyad Mahrez is reportedly looking to depart Manchester City as he considers a move to Saudi Arabia, putting him at loggerheads with the club.

Mahrez eyes Saudi Arabia move

Provisional salary agreement reached with PIF

City reluctant to lose Mahrez and Bernardo Silva

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sports Zone, the Algeria international has already reached an agreement with the Saudi Arabian investment fund PIF over a potential move to the Saudi Pro League. The agreement includes a salary of approximately €25 million per year. However, Mahrez's move depends on Manchester City's willingness to allow him to leave the club as he has a contract until June 2025.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite his desire to make the switch, Mahrez maintains a strong relationship with Manchester City and does not intend to force the move. Instead, he hopes that the club will facilitate his departure as he had been a key player in City's record-breaking season which saw them lift the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the 2022-23 campaign. However, his potential departure comes at a time when Manchester City are also dealing with the possibility of losing Bernardo Silva, and Pep Guardiola is not happy with the idea of losing both his star wingers in the same window.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mahrez's potential destination in Saudi Arabia could be Al-Ahli and Foot Mercato had previously reported that the player has been offered a two-year contract with a staggering £43 million in wages plus bonuses. The Saudi Arabian side has already made some high-profile signings this summer such as Edouard Mendy and Roberto Firmino.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Mahrez's future hangs in the air as the club does not want to lose him in this transfer window. The next few weeks could be crucial in determining the outcome of this transfer saga.