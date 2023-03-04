Rio Ferdinand urges Jude Bellingham to make Manchester United transfer decision ahead of summer tug of war with Liverpool & Real Madrid

Rio Ferdinand has told Jude Bellingham to pick Manchester United over Liverpool if he has to choose between the two clubs for a summer transfer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United legend believes that the Red Devils are a club in the ascendancy while the Merseysiders' success has stalled, and hence an upcoming star like Bellingham should ideally move to Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the BBC, Ferdinand said: "If you put the two teams on a graph, Manchester United are going in one direction and Liverpool have stagnated. I wouldn't say Liverpool are in decline, but other teams are catching them up and maybe going beyond them.

"If I'm a player, say Jude Bellingham or Declan Rice - two of the most in-demand English midfielders that may get moves this summer - and someone says, 'Manchester United or Liverpool, where are you going?', forget my Manchester United ties, I have to go with United right now. The way the team looks, the way the squad is shaping up, the way the managers are navigating their teams' fortunes and who I see being more successful in the upcoming future - I really would be sitting on the side of United."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dortmund midfielder is currently wanted by four clubs, namely Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on signing the player, and the German club will reportedly ask for a fee of £132 million ($160m) for the player.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUDE BELLINGHAM? The England international will be next seen in action on Tuesday when Dortmund face Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.