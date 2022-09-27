Right move? Lindstrom reacts to Arsenal transfer talk ahead of January window

Jesper Lindstrom has welcomed speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal, but admits that he needs to make the “right” call for his future.

Highly-rated Danish playmaker

Has caught the eye in Frankfurt

January move speculated on

WHAT HAPPENED? The Denmark international playmaker, who can also operate as a winger, continues to catch the eye for Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt. He helped them to Europa League glory last season and is now seeing a switch to Emirates Stadium speculated on ahead of another transfer window swinging open in January.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lindstrom has told Tipsbladet of the rumoured interest from Emirates Stadium: “It is hard not to read along when articles appear on your Facebook, Instagram and other social media. So of course, I read it, but I don't take it too seriously. The transfer window is not open at all right now, so I'm just giving it my all and waiting to see what happens.

“It's always great to play in the biggest league in the world, but whether Arsenal is right for me is hard to say. Right now, I'm in a good place in Frankfurt, but it's great that there are clubs like them that are watching me. Something may have to happen at some point, but right now I'm fine. It’s a huge confidence boost. It’s one of the biggest things as a footballer, so I’m obviously very happy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lindstrom registered five goals and as many assists for Eintracht last season and has already found the target on three occasions through 11 appearances in the 2022-23 campaign.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LINDSTROM? The 22-year-old was involved with Denmark during the latest round of UEFA Nations League fixtures and stepped off the bench in their impressive 2-0 victory over reigning world champions France.