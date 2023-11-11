'Ridiculously shocking' - Arsenal's Fabio Vieira hammered for disgusting studs-high challenge that saw him sent off against Burnley as he's told to stop thinking he's Gunners legend Patrick

Fabio Vieira has been told to stop thinking he is Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira following his 'shocking' red card challenge against Burnley.

Arsenal beat Burnley 3-1

Vieira sent off in poor cameo

Midfielder slammed for dire foul

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners went second in the Premier League courtesy of a 3-1 win over the Clarets at the Emirates on Saturday. Leandro Trossard gave Mikel Arteta's men the lead in first-half stoppage time only for Josh Brownhill to equalise shortly after the break. But the north London side claimed the three points thanks to second-half goals from William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko. However, they were down to 10 men in the 83rd minute when substitute Vieira was shown a straight red for a studs up challenge on Brownhill to end his afternoon after just 24 minutes. After the match, Gunners hero Perry Groves laid into the Portuguese international for his "dangerous" foul.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told talkSPORT: “It’s exactly the right decision from Michael Oliver, it’s a really, really silly challenge from Fabio Vieira. He’s gone right over the top of the ball, it’s a straight leg challenge, studs up, gets Josh Brownhill on his knee, Michael Oliver has absolutely no option but to send Fabio Vieira off.

“I think he’s having an identity crisis, he thinks he’s Patrick Vieira. Because it was a ridiculously shocking challenge. It was reckless, it’s dangerous and Michael Oliver had no option whatsoever but to send him off. He didn’t even need VAR!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result took Arsenal level on points with league leaders Manchester City, who face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. While Vincent Kompany's side were hard to break down on the day, this was an ideal response from losing to Newcastle United in their last Premier League clash.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? After the international break, Arsenal travel to Brentford on November 25.