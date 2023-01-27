'Give me your shirt!'- Richarlison makes cheeky request to Lucas Moura as he supports Tottenham team-mate at Under 21s match

Richarlison was up to his usual cheeky antics as he took a sign asking for Lucas Moura's shirt to Tottenham's Under-21 clash against Arsenal.

Richarlison present at U21 north London derby

Had sign asking for his friend's shirt

Moura scored as he looks to gain fitness

WHAT HAPPENED? Moura lined up for Tottenham's U21s against Arsenal as he looks to return to full fitness following a spell on this sidelines. His team-mate and fellow countryman Richarlison could be seen at the game holding a sign saying: "Lucas, can I have your shirt?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It looks like Moura is set to leave Tottenham at the end of his contract this summer as he has endured a difficult season. He has only made 11 appearances for the senior side all season and seems to be down the pecking order when he is fit, but score tonight as Spurs overcome their local rivals in the Premier League 2.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Spurs face Preston in the FA Cup before hosting Manchester City in the Premier League the week after.