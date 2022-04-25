Rice rejects £200,000-a-week contract but Moyes not panicking over Chelsea and Man Utd target's future

Declan Rice has reportedly rejected a new £200,000-a-week contract at West Ham, but David Moyes insists he is not panicking over the Chelsea and Manchester United target's future.

Rice has spent his entire career at West Ham and has featured in 189 games across all competitions, including 44 in the current campaign.

The 23-year-old is still tied to the Hammers until 2024 and the club holds the option of a one-year renewal, but he is rejecting the chance to commit to a longer deal at London Stadium.

What has Moyes said about Rice?

Rice was reported to have turned down two extension offers from West Ham last summer, and has more recently snubbed fresh terms that would have made him the highest-paid player in the club's history.

Moyes is not concerned that the England international could leave this summer though, and said after his side's 1-0 loss to Chelsea on Sunday: “I’ve said it [where I stand] and I think we have said what we think.

“We like Dec and he’s got three-and-a-half years to go on his contract so I don’t think there is any big panic.

“Maybe he just wants more money. People do turn down contracts. It is not unusual for players at clubs to turn down contracts, maybe it is a negotiation tactic.”

Chelsea and Man Utd circle for Rice

Chelsea and Man Utd have both been credited with an interest in Rice, who has strong ties to the former after an eight-year spell in their academy.

Article continues below

Moyes is confident that West Ham would cope if the midfielder were to move on, but remains adamant that the club won't be pushed into an early sale.

“I sold Wayne Rooney and Everton got better,” the coach said. “It doesn’t always mean that things don’t happen. We’ve said before that we’ve got no intention of selling.”

Further reading