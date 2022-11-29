Could Reyna play as a striker for USMNT? Berhalter responds to question on position switch for Dortmund star

With Josh Sargent and Haji Wright struggling to make an impact for the USMNT, there have been suggestions that Gio Reyna could be used as a striker.

Berhalter's side lacking attacking spark

Must beat Iran to reach last-16

Changes could be made in crunch clash

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States have one more crucial group stage clash to take in at the 2022 World Cup, with that contest seeing them lock horns with Iran on Tuesday. Gregg Berhalter’s side need to win in order to make their way into the last-16, with some big selection calls set to be made as the likes of Borussia Dortmund playmaker Reyna and Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic are mooted as potential options to lead the line.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if he is tempted to mix things up in the final third, Berhalter said: "I think in terms of alternatives at the striker position, we're comfortable with the three that we have. We haven't necessarily thought about putting Gio there or Christian there or Timmy Weah there or Jordan Morris there. We've been more focused on the three that we have in camp.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jesus Ferreira of FC Dallas is the other striking option available to Berhalter, with the 21-year-old boasting seven goals for his country through 15 appearances, but he is yet to see a single minute of game time at Qatar 2022.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Reyna has also been short on game time, taking in just seven minutes off the bench in a 0-0 draw with England, but the talented 20-year-old is expected to play a more prominent role against Iran as the U.S. endeavour to book a place in the knockout rounds.