Gio Reyna goes back to blonde! USMNT star debuts fresh bleached-hair ahead of Germany friendly

U.S. men's national team star Gio Reyna debuts a new fresh look as he prepares to take his first minutes with the team since his June injury.

Reyna returns to USMNT squad

Could play against Germany

Bleaches hair blonde

WHAT HAPPENED? The Borussia Dortmund midfielder bleached his hair back to blonde ahead of the friendly against Germany as he looked to run it back to the Nations League in June when he last started for the USMNT before his injury. Reyna will also be looking to put to bed his differences with Berhalter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna has only made one substitute appearance for Dortmund this year, and Berhalter has talked all week about restricting his playing time. Reyna will be brought back into the fold in a way that benefits his recovery, according to Berhalter, so that he may return to his club in a better physical condition than when he first came.

WHAT NEXT? Reyna could feature for Berhalter's side on Saturday, October 14 when they take on Germany.