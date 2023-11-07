Revealed: Why Serie A women's outfit Pomigliano have withdrawn from the league just six games into 2023-24 season

Pomigliano have withdrawn from Serie A Femminile "with immediate effect" just six games into the 2023-24 season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The club have released a statement claiming that "fighting against invisible opponents" drained their energy and desire to continue. They specifically pointed out a contentious refereeing decision in a match against Sampdoria, where a game-winning penalty was awarded to their opponents.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pomigliano, who only moved to full professionalism at the start of the 2022-23 campaign, also criticised the league's organisation and financial management as the club took the decision to opt out from Serie A Femminile.

WHAT THEY SAID: The club's statement to Tuttosport read: "Fighting against every type of opponent makes defence pointless. The company met with the board at the end of today's match and in the presence of all members, respecting its investments, in the nobility of the sporting project that it has been pursuing for years in the belief that women's football has become a real utopia, says enough. When fighting against an invisible adversary becomes an unequal struggle which saps your energy and desire to continue. By virtue of a league which on one hand obligates compliance with payment deadlines but cannot guarantee planning on the management of the payments to be made... Forcing the company to function without guaranteed times and methods."

Pomigliano went on to accuse match officials of clear bias in their defeat to Sampdoria, with the statement adding: "In addition to the refereeing of the match against Sampdoria where the referee and fourth official managed and directed the outcome in favour of the Ligurians, implementing a one-sided approach from the start until the end of the game. Excessive strictness towards our players while being more lenient towards Sampdoria. A second yellow card for a Sampdoria player was made into a warning for a member of our bench after the suggestion of the fourth official who was in fact managing the game on the pitch. That doesn't mention the invented penalty, shown by the TV pictures, with the visitor's player not even slightly touched by our defender; a decision which determined the final result. For all of this and for other matters communicated with the league, the company announces its immediate withdrawal from the championship."

WHAT NEXT? Pomigliano's withdrawal sheds light on the challenges faced by women's football clubs and the importance of addressing issues related to organisation, finances, and officiating. They currently stand ninth in Serie A Femminile, just one place above bottom club Napoli. It is not yet clear whether the competition will be able to continue with an odd number of clubs if Pomigliano's withdrawal is ratified.