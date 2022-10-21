Cristiano Ronaldo finished 20th on the 2022 Ballon d’Or list, but it has been revealed that the Manchester United forward received no votes.

Portuguese is a five-time winner

Has endured a tough time of late

One of 11 players to get no votes

WHAT HAPPENED? That standing represented a 17-year low for the five-time winner of the prestigious individual accolade, with Ronaldo enduring a testing period in an iconic career since returning to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021. It has now been revealed, with France Football publishing a full rundown of the voting process, that Ronaldo only finished as high as he did due to past nominations being taken into consideration - with the 37-year-old one of 11 players to get no votes at all from the Golden Ball jury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The other players to finish pointless in the Ballon d’Or poll were Harry Kane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Joshua Kimmich, Mike Maignan, Christopher Nkunku, Darwin Nunez and Antonio Rudiger. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema claimed the ultimate prize, with the France international securing first pick from 89 of the 93 jurors.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

France Football

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portugal international is struggling for game time with United this season and, having refused to come on as a substitute in their last Premier League outing, he has now been dropped from Erik ten Hag’s plans and is being forced to train with the Red Devils’ Under-21 squad.