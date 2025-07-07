Swift reunion! Ex-Wrexham star Paul Mullin bumps into former team-mate James McClean at the airport after completing Wigan loan

Wrexham loanee Paul Mullin, who is now at Wigan, has enjoyed an immediate reunion with former team-mate James McClean when passing through an airport.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Mullin, who enjoys legend status at SToK Racecourse, has linked up with the Latics on a season-long loan. He still has two years left to run on his contract in North Wales, but would appear to have little future with the ambitious Red Dragons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

He has taken on a new challenge as a result, with the 30-year-old striker looking to earn fan-favourite status at the Brick Community Stadium. Mullin has already figured in a pre-season friendly fixture for his new employers.

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

Wigan’s next outing will take place in Alicante, as they soak up some summer sun, and Mullin ran into familiar faces before jetting out to southern Spain. That is because Wrexham are also on their travels, as they head to Australia and New Zealand.

WHAT WIGAN SAID

Red Dragons captain McClean forms part of that travelling party, and he was happy to meet up with Mullin again before they headed in opposite directions once more. Wigan posted a picture of the pair on social media with the caption: “You never know who you’re going to bump into at the airport!”

WHAT NEXT FOR MULLIN?

Both Wrexham and Wigan have promotion bids in mind for 2025-26. The Red Dragons, with Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at the helm, are taking aim at the Premier League while the Latics are looking to end a three-season stint in League One.