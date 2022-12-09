'Everyone should show more respect' - Ozil jumps to defence of under-fire Ronaldo amid controversy surrounding Portugal star

Mesut Ozil has lashed out at critics of Cristiano Ronaldo and has demanded 'more respect' for the Portuguese superstar.

WHAT HAPPENED? Since leaving Manchester United after an explosive television interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo has been in spotlight almost constantly. He was recently dropped from Portugal's starting XI by Fernando Santos which sparked another debate and has been regularly criticised by pundits for his behaviour. Ozil has now posted a series of tweets where he has not only defended Ronaldo, but also claimed that pundits criticise his former Real Madrid team-mate just to get "attention".

WHAT THEY SAID: "I really don't get where this constant negativity from the press about Cristiano comes from," he wrote. "The media is just trying to get clicks, and pundits who don't have a career anymore just want to get attention with his big name and try to make him look bad. He is soon 38 years old - so what's the surprise that he doesn't score 50 goals a season anymore? Every football fan out there should be happy to have seen him playing world class football for 20 years.

"I don't think anyone from the new generation will be able to match his numbers again. He will forever be in his own category. Everyone should show more respect to one of the greatest athletes in sports history," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ozil and Ronaldo shared the Real Madrid dressing room for four years when they nurtured a special bond. The German midfielder was the highest assist-provider for three consecutive seasons in La Liga and set up Ronaldo on numerous occasions.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The forward is focussed on Portugal in Qatar but will be aware that a starting berth is not guaranteed against Morocco on Saturday in the quarterfinals.