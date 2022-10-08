Rennes vs Nantes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Rennes welcome Nantes to face them at Roazhon Park. Unbeaten over their past five games, the hosts are looking every inch the European contenders they are.

They'll look to stretch that domestic run even further this time out, but could they come unstuck against an opponent clawing around in search of only a second win of the campaign?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Rennes vs Nantes date & kick-off time

Game: Rennes vs Nantes Date: October 9, 2022 Kick-off: 4:05pm BST / 11:05am ET / 9:35pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Rennes vs Nantes on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In the UK, fans can watch the game on BT Sport 3 and stream it on the BT Sport App, while in India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport App India N/A Voot Select

Rennes squad & team news

Few sides can match Rennes' record in the top-flight this term, with the hosts looking as sharp as they were last term in their pursuit of top-four football.

On paper, they'll be tipped to walk this game - but they'll know it will be a far tougher encounter than anticipated, particularly against a foe who are in far more danger than they are.

Position Players Goalkeepers Alemdar, Gomis, Mandanda, Damergy, Salin Defenders Rodon, Truffert, Theate, Wooh, Belocian, Assignon, Omari, Meling, Traoré, G. Doué Midfielders Ugochukwu, Santamaria, Bourigeaud, Tait, Majer, D. Doué, Françoise, Xeka Forwards Terrier, Kalimuendo, Sulemana, Doku, Gouiri, Abline, Do Marcolino

Nantes squad and team news

Amid an expanded relegation race in Ligue 1, Nantes are increasingly looking odds-on to be caught in the midst of a dogfight to avoid the drop.

They need to kickstart their season soon and long before the break for the Qatar 2022 World Cup heaves into view - and though this match could be a bridge too far, they're surely still going to give everything they've got.