Renato Sanches joins PSG from Lille in €15m deal as Ligue 1 champions land Wijnaldum replacement

The Portugal international has become the fifth new arrival at Parc des Princes of the summer transfer window

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches has completed a permanent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. The 24-year-old moves to Parc des Princes after three impressive years at Stade Pierre Mauroy, where he landed a Ligue 1 winners' medal in 2020-21.

Sanches looks set to replace Georginio Wijnaldum in PSG's ranks, with the Dutchman reportedly on the verge of sealing a loan switch to Roma.

How much have PSG paid Lille for Renato Sanches?

PSG have acquired Sanches for a fee of €15 million (£12.5m/$15m), €10m more than Lille initially paid to sign him from Bayern Munich in 2019.

What is the length of Renato Sanches' contract at PSG?

Sanches has signed a five-year deal at PSG that will see him remain at Parc des Princes until 2027.

The Ligue 1 champions also have the option to extend that agreement by an extra year.

What has Renato Sanches said about the move?

"I'm really happy to have arrived here in Paris," the midfielder told PSG's official website.

"I'm sure that I've made the right choice by signing for the club. I chose Paris Saint-Germain because I think that it's the best project for me. Staying in France was important to me, as I know this league already.

"I'm obviously happy to be joining up with some of my Portuguese compatriots. That could also make my integration easier. I already know Nuno Mendes and Danilo Pereira but not yet Vitinha. I spoke to Nuno before I signed, and he had good things to say about Paris Saint-Germain."

Why have PSG signed Renato Sanches?

Sanches is the fifth signing of the summer for PSG after Nordi Mukiele, Nuno Mendes and Vitinha, with Hugo Ekitike having also been brought in from Reims on loan.

The French champions had long had their eye on Sanches, who chose to join Christophe Galtier's ranks instead of exploring a move to Milan in Serie A.

The Portugal international's arrival will help ensure that PSG remain well stocked in the middle of the park amid reports that Idrissa Gueye will follow Wijnaldum out of the club and return to Everton.

Will PSG do any more business in the summer transfer window?

PSG could still strengthen further before the transfer deadline, with Galtier reportedly looking for reinforcements in defence.

Inter's Milan Skriniar has been tabbed as a target to replace Presnel Kimpembe, with it suggested that the Frenchman could be lured away from Parc des Princes by Chelsea.

Frenkie de Jong has also been linked with PSG, but reports suggest the Barcelona midfielder is likely to move to Manchester United if he ends up leaving Camp Nou this summer.