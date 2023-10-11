Referees' chief Howard Webb explains what's being done to avoid repeat of VAR error for disallowed Luis Diaz goal in contentious Tottenham vs Liverpool clash

Referees' chief Howard Webb revealed the measures they have taken to avoid repeat of VAR errors.

Webb revealed measures are being taken to reduce VAR errors

Refereeing in Liverpool-Spurs game dented officials' reputation

Officials told to follow communication protocols

WHAT HAPPENED? The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) chief clarified that all match officials have been told to follow the communication protocols strictly in order to avoid VAR errors in the future. Webb also expressed his disappointment over Luis Diaz's wrongly disallowed goal against Tottenham and suggested that the incident dented the officials' reputation.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Premier League's Match Officials: Mic'd Up (via BBC), Webb said, "We've put quite a lot of steps in place to ensure the error that we saw doesn't happen again."

He further elucidated the measures that are being taken while speaking on Sky Sports and TNT Sports. Webb added, "One of the things this brought into sharp focus is the need to reiterate some of those communication protocols which are really valuable in VAR to prevent this type of thing happening. We got all of the officials together, and we spoke about the need to go through that process very diligently. We're really disappointed for the game, we're disappointed for our reputation. We worked hard over the subsequent days to have a look at what we needed to do to put in place those safeguards around the communication to avoid that sort of thing happening again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The game between Liverpool and Tottenham was overshadowed by controversial decisions. Other than Luis Diaz's goal being wrongly disallowed, Diogo Jota was sent off in the second half with two bookings in the space of a minute, although he did not seem to foul Destiny Udogie for his first booking.

WHAT NEXT? The Premier League will resume once the current international break is over on October 21 with Liverpool taking on Everton in the Merseyside derby.