‘We need to recruit wisely’ - Eddie Howe rubbishes 'inaccurate' Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar to Newcastle rumours as speculation ‘has been there since the takeover’

Eddie Howe has rubbished the “inaccurate” speculation suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are transfer targets for Newcastle.

Magpies have money to spend

Closing in on a top-four finish

Linked with superstar signings

WHAT HAPPENED? The Magpies now boast, following a big-money takeover in October 2021, the financial muscle to compete with any team on the planet. Their Saudi owners have not invested heavily as yet, with a considered approach being taken to squad building, but there have been suggestions that marquee additions are on the way as Newcastle look to secure Champions League qualification. Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo – who is currently with Al-Nassr – are among those said to be registering on the recruitment radar at St James’ Park.

WHAT THEY SAID: Magpies boss Howe has responded to those rumours by saying: “I think that kind of speculation has been there from day one since the takeover really. Naturally everyone has then assumed the biggest names in world football will be going to Newcastle. Now we’ve not recruited that way and financially we can’t recruit that way at the moment but also we have to bring the right players into the group. I will say the transfer market is such a complex decision, there’s a lot of thought needed. You can’t just pick a name there has to be a lot of thought going into both financially and looking into players.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Howe added when pressed further on whether superstar signings are being lined up: “I’m not sure who’ve we’ve been linked with. They are difficult questions to answer. The transfer window is in the distance and is secondary at the minute. We are focused on training. Until we know where we stand next year it’s difficult to predict.”

WHAT NEXT? Newcastle are currently sat third in the Premier League table, six points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand and five more fixtures left to take in this season – starting with a home date against title-chasing Arsenal on Sunday.