Real Sociedad vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL round of 16 game

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news

PSG will be looking to seal qualification to the quarter-finals when they travel to the Reale Arena to take on Real Sociedad in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture on Wednesday (AEDT).

Although the Spanish side will have the support from their home crowd, the Parisians carry a 2-0 advantage from the first leg where they won thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Sociedad vs PSG kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 am AEDT Venue: Reale Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Wednesday, March 6, in Australia.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad team news

Aritz Elustondo is eligible for the second leg after missing the previous European meeting on account of a yellow card suspension.

However, Elustondo picked up an injury in the 3-2 league loss at Sevilla last weekend. The defender joins Martin Merquelanz, Alvaro Odriozola, Aihen Munoz, Carlos Fernandez and Ander Barrenetxea in the club's treatment room.

Barrenetxea has a slight chance of being passed fit from a back problem, as La Real manager Imanol Alguacil is also expected to rotate his squad for PSG's visit.

Real Sociedad possible XI: Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Galan; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Silva, Oyarzabal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Marrero Defenders: Le Normand, Zubeldia, Pacheco, Tierney, Galan, Traore, Aramburu Midfielders: Zubimendi, Gonzalez de Zarate, Merino, Turrientes, Olasagasti, Mendez, Zakharyan, Magunazelaia Forwards: Becker, Silva, Sadiq, Oyarzabel, Barrennetxea, Kubo

PSG team news

The French outfit is already getting used to life without Kylian Mbappe going by PSG boss Luis Enrique opting to take off the Real Madrid-bound player for the second successive game.

Although Mbappe appeared to walk off with a slight limp, he should be able to start at Reale Arena.

Marquinhos, who was rested in the goalless league draw against Monaco at the weekend, is likely to return to action.

At the same time, Milan Skriniar, Sergio Rico, Layvin Kurzawa, Danilo Pereira and Presnel Kimpembe are all unavailable for selection.

Moreover, with Marco Asensio sustaining a knock the last time out, first leg goalscorer Bradley Barcola stands to benefit.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, K. Mbappe, Barcola

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 14, 2024 PSG 2-0 Real Sociedad UEFA Champions League

