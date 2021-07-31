Real Madrid defender Odriozola tests positive for coronavirus

The defender has joined Karim Benzema and David Alaba in having tested positive for Covid-19 to further disrupt Madrid's pre-season preparations

Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola has returned a positive test for coronavirus, the club confirmed on Saturday.

The Liga side's pre-season preparations have been disrupted by the virus, with some of the club's first-team players having been forced to isolate after testing positive.

And Odriozola is the latest who will have to withdraw from training, with Madrid due to face AC Milan in a friendly on August 8.

"Real Madrid can reveal that our player Odriozola has given a positive result in Covid-19," Madrid explained in a short statement published on their official website on Saturday.

Odriozola isn't the only Madrid player to have tested positive for Covid-19 this summer.

July has seen both Karim Benzema and new signing David Alaba test positive following their return to training after Euro 2020.

Indeed, neither player took part in Madrid's friendly defeat at the hands of Rangers on July 25.

Carlo Ancelotti's men complete their pre-season schedule on August 8 with a clash against the Italian's former club Milan in Austria.

The following week will see them get their league campaign underway, having finished second behind city rivals Atletico in the 2020-21 campaign, as they face Alaves on August 14.

They are also on the road in their two matches after that, against Levante and Real Betis respectively.

Madrid's first home game is not until September 12 against Celta Vigo, where they will hope to return to Santiago Bernabeu having played their home matches at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano last season.

