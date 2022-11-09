Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Real Madrid against Cadiz in the United States, United Kingdom and India

Real Madrid host Cadiz in a La Liga encounter on Thursday at Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are going through a slump in form in the domestic league as they drew and lost their last two encounters against Girona and Rayo Vallecano respectively. They surrendered their top-of-the-table lead to Barcelona after the loss on Monday evening and now will look to close down the gap to two points by securing a win against Cadiz.

Meanwhile, their opposition are also struggling for form and sit in the 19th position in the league table with 11 points from 13 matches. They have let in 24 goals so far and Real Madrid's forwards could have a field day if they can play to their potential. They are unbeaten at the Bernabeu this season and have conceded just once in their last six home games, which should be a cause of concern for Cadiz. However, their last visit to the Spanish capital was a fruitful one as they beat Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz date & kick-off time

Game: Real Madrid vs Cadiz Date: November 10/11, 2022 Kick-off: 8:30 pm BST / 3:30 pm ET / 2:00 am IST (Nov 11) Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

How to watch Real Madrid vs Cadiz on TV & live stream online

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the game live on TV on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Deportes+.

In the U.K. the match can be watched on Viaplay Sports 1 & LaLiga TV.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 -1 SD/HD and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. ESPN Deportes. ESPN+, ESPN Deportes +. UK Viaplay Sports 1 La Liga TV. India Sports 18 -1 SD/HD Voot Select

Real Madrid squad & team news

Real Madrid will miss Antonio Rudiger and Karim Benzema for the match as the duo are still struggling with hip overload and muscular fatigue respectively.

However, they will be boosted by Toni Kroos' return after he missed out on the trip to Vallecano due to suspension.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius

Position Players Goalkeepers Courtois, Lunin, Lopez. Defenders Alaba, Mendy, Carvajal, Nacho, Militao, Odriozola. Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Ceballos, Valverde, Vasquez, Tchouameni. Forwards Hazard, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Mariano.

Cadiz squad & team news

Cadiz have several injury concerns ahead of their trip to the Bernabeu. Victor Chust and Fali are struggling with an abdominal issue and hamstring discomfort respectively. Joseba Zaldua, Momo Mbaye and Jon Ander Garrido are also injured while Luis Hernandez was shown a red card against Getafe and remains suspended.

Cadiz predicted XI: Ledesma; Carcelen, Cala, Mari, Espino; Ocampo, Fede Emeterio, Fernandez, Bongonda; Sobrino, Lozano