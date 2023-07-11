WATCH: Don't look down! Real Madrid team-mates Vinicius Junior & Eduardo Camavinga fearlessly sing next to Christ the Redeemer statue - 700 metres above Rio de Janeiro

Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga sang with joy as they made a visit to the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro.

WHAT HAPPENED? The duo have made a journey to Vinicius' homeland and climbed to the top of the iconic statue of Jesus Christ. Vinicius shared images on Instagram of the pair taking in the impressive monument and they even sang Camavinga's terrace song together.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Christ the Redeemer statue is 30 metres tall and stands atop the summit of the 700 metre Corcovado mountain. While Vinicius and Camavinga enjoy their time in Brazil, most of their Madrid team-mates are back in the Spanish capital to commence their pre-season preparations.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Vinicius and Camavinga will soon return to Spain to join their co-stars as Madrid prepare to embark on their tour of the United States, which starts with a match against AC Milan on July 24.