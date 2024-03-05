Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL Round of 16 game

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig, as well as kick-off time and team news

Real Madrid have the edge heading into their Champions League Round of 16 second leg game against RB Leipzig at the Bernabeu on Thursday (AEDT).

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side will have to put behind their disappointment from the 2-2 league draw against Sevilla at the weekend.

On the other hand, on the back of a 4-1 domestic win against Bochum, the German outfit will look to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig kick-off time

Date: March 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 am AEDT Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Thursday, March 7, in Australia.

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Jude Bellingham's red card against Sevilla has no implications here, but is a booking away from a Champions League ban - the same as Eduardo Camavinga. None-the-less, the duo are set to start against Leipzig.

ACL victims David Alaba, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao continue to miss the action.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

RB Leipzig team news

Die Rotten Bullen boss Marco Rose will have to bring in a replacement for Mohamed Simakan, as the defender serves a one-match ban after picking up his third booking in the tournament in the first leg.

So Benjamin Henrichs, who started ahead of Simakan against Bochum anyway, should keep his place at right-back.

Defender Lukas Klostermann is ruled out with a hip injury, while Xaver Schlager is back from a domestic ban to reclaim his spot from Nicolas Seiwald in midfield.

Lois Openda is likely to get the nod over Christoph Baumgartner to feature alongside Benjamin Sesko in attack.

RB Leipzig possible XI: Gulacsi; Henrichs, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Olmo, Haidara, Schlager, Simons; Openda, Sesko

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blaswich, Gulacsi, Zingerle, Schlieck Defenders: Lukeba, Bitshiabu, Orban, Kohler, Raum, Lenz, Henrichs Midfielders: Schlager, Seiwald, Haidara, Kampl, Olmo, Elmas, Baumgartner, Simons Forwards: Openda, Sesko, Poulsen

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 13, 2024 RB Leipzig 0-1 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League October 25, 2022 RB Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League September 14, 2022 Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League

