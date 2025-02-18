+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles | What are you prepared to lose today? Set a deposit limit.
Champions League
Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Anselm Noronha

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

Champions LeagueReal MadridManchester CityReal Madrid vs Manchester City

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news

Real Madrid have a slight advantage over Manchester City when they clash at the Bernabeu for the second leg in the Champions League knockout round play-offs on Wednesday (local time).

Los Blancos emerged victorious by a 3-2 margin at the Etihad Stadium last week. The winner on aggregate here will face either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

Stan SportWatch here

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage
Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Thursday, February 20, in Australia.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Probable lineups

Real MadridHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestMCI
1
T. Courtois
8
F. Valverde
35
R. Asencio
23
F. Mendy
14
A. Tchouameni
5
J. Bellingham
11
Rodrygo
19
D. Ceballos
7
Vinicius Junior
6
E. Camavinga
9
K. Mbappe
31
Ederson Moraes
3
R. Dias
5
J. Stones
82
R. Lewis
24
J. Gvardiol
14
N. Gonzalez
20
B. Silva
7
O. Marmoush
47
P. Foden
26
Savinho
9
Erling Haaland

4-2-3-1

MCIAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Carlo Ancelotti

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Pep Guardiola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Real Madrid team news

Having missed the opening leg through injuries, both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are unlikely to be available for selection as the duo were not part of Monday's training. Besides, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are sure to miss out due to their respective concerns.

In case Rudiger is passed fit, Real boss Carlo Ancelotti is likely to deploy Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield, while adopting a cautious approach with David Alaba.

Jude Bellingham's domestic ban has no implications here.

Manchester City team news

City manager Pep Guardiola could be boosted by the return of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake, with Jack Grealish is expected to shake off a muscular problem from the first leg. However, Manuel Akanji, Oscar Bobb and Rodri remain sidelined by their respective injuries.

Supported by Savinho, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Omar Marmoush, Erling Haaland will eye his 50th Champions League goal.

Who will be the topscorer of 24/25 UEFA Champions League?

Form

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

RMA

Last 5 matches

MCI

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

7

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

