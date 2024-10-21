Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

Having suffered a Champions League defeat last time out in the competition, Real Madrid is all set to host Borussia Dortmund at the Bernabeu on Tuesday (local time).
Carlo Ancelotti's side were subjected to a 1-0 defeat at Lille on matchday two, while the German outfit aim to make three wins in three games in the European top flight after thrashing Celtic 7-1 earlier this month.
Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 23, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 am AEDT
|Venue:
|Santiago Bernabeu
The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.
It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Wednesday, October 23, in Australia.
Team news & squads
Real Madrid team news
Kylian Mbappe should lead the line for the hosts, while Rodrygo could replace Eduardo Camavinga in the XI as the Frenchman's aide.
Lucas Vazquez will continue to deputise for Dani Carvajal as the latter is not expected to be back this season following a knee surgery, with David Alaba and Brahim Diaz keeping Carvajal company in the treatment room.
Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Bellingham, Tchouameni, Valverde; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Courtois, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy
|Midfielders:
|Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Rogrygo, Endrick
Borussia Dortmund team news
Karim Adeyemi, who sustained a hamstring injury after scoring a hat-trick against Celtic, is set to be out of action until the end of November.
Julien Duranville, Giovanni Reyna and Yan Couto are the others to occupy the treatment room at BVB, while Pascal Gross and Niklas Sule are doubts.
Felix Nmecha and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens would be pushing for start and either of them could get the nod in the event Gross is not passed fit.
Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Can, Sabitzer; Malen, Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens; Guirassy.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kobel, Ostrzinski, Lotka, Meyer
|Defenders:
|Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini, Sule, Ryerson
|Midfielders:
|Nmecha, Brandt, Gross, Sabitzer, Can, Watjen, Gittens
|Forwards:
|Beier, Guirassy, Malen, Campbell
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|June 1, 2024
|Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Real Madrid
|UEFA Champions League
|December 6, 2017
|Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund
|UEFA Champions League
|September 26, 2017
|Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid
|UEFA Champions League
|December 7, 2016
|Real Madrid 2-2 Borussia Dortmund
|UEFA Champions League
|September 27, 2016
|Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Real Madrid
|UEFA Champions League