Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news

Having suffered a Champions League defeat last time out in the competition, Real Madrid is all set to host Borussia Dortmund at the Bernabeu on Tuesday (local time).

Carlo Ancelotti's side were subjected to a 1-0 defeat at Lille on matchday two, while the German outfit aim to make three wins in three games in the European top flight after thrashing Celtic 7-1 earlier this month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am AEDT Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Wednesday, October 23, in Australia.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Kylian Mbappe should lead the line for the hosts, while Rodrygo could replace Eduardo Camavinga in the XI as the Frenchman's aide.

Lucas Vazquez will continue to deputise for Dani Carvajal as the latter is not expected to be back this season following a knee surgery, with David Alaba and Brahim Diaz keeping Carvajal company in the treatment room.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Bellingham, Tchouameni, Valverde; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin Defenders: Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Rogrygo, Endrick

Borussia Dortmund team news

Karim Adeyemi, who sustained a hamstring injury after scoring a hat-trick against Celtic, is set to be out of action until the end of November.

Julien Duranville, Giovanni Reyna and Yan Couto are the others to occupy the treatment room at BVB, while Pascal Gross and Niklas Sule are doubts.

Felix Nmecha and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens would be pushing for start and either of them could get the nod in the event Gross is not passed fit.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Can, Sabitzer; Malen, Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens; Guirassy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Ostrzinski, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini, Sule, Ryerson Midfielders: Nmecha, Brandt, Gross, Sabitzer, Can, Watjen, Gittens Forwards: Beier, Guirassy, Malen, Campbell

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 1, 2024 Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League December 6, 2017 Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League September 26, 2017 Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League December 7, 2016 Real Madrid 2-2 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League September 27, 2016 Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League

