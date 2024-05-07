This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League semi-final

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news

On the back of a 2-2 draw in the first leg, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will go head-to-head at the Bernabeu in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals on Thursday (AEDT).

Recently crowned Spanish champions following a 3-0 win over Cadiz, Carlo Ancelotti's men will be looking to land a treble this season.

On the other hand, having lost their 11-year dominance to Bayer Leverkusen this term, Harry Kane and co. will be hoping to salvage some pride by gunning for the European title. The Bavarians last suffered a 3-1 league loss at Stuttgart.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 9, 2024
Kick-off time:6 am AEDT
Venue:Santiago Bernabeu

The UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 6 am AEDT onThursday, May 9, in Australia.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

Stan SportWatch here

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Returning from a knee injury in the Cadiz win, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois continue ahead of Andriy Lunin in goal.

Dani Carvajal is back from a European ban, while ex-Bayern defender David Alaba remains sidelined due to injury.

Among those to return to the XI, the likes of Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde will all aim to play an inspiring role.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Courtois, Kepa, Lunin
Defenders:Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
Midfielders:Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler
Forwards:Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Bayern Munich team news

Tuchel will remain without the services of Raphael Guerreiro, Kingsley Coman, Sacha Boey, Bouna Sarr and Tarek Buchmann through injuries.

Eric Dier could start again despite being forced off with a knock in the Stuttgart loss, with Matthijs de Ligt also pushing for a start after recovering from a knee problem.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Laimer; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich
Defenders:De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Mazraoui
Midfielders:Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala
Forwards:Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 30, 2024Bayern Munich 2-2 Real MadridUEFA Champions League
July 20, 2019Bayern Munich 3-1 Real MadridInternational Champions Cup
May 1, 2018Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern MunichUEFA Champions League
April 25, 2018Bayern Munich 1-2 Real MadridUEFA Champions League
April 18, 2017Real Madrid 4-2 AET Bayern MunichUEFA Champions League

Useful links

